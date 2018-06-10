News Brief: Missing Boater Identified

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Today, the Missouri State Water Patrol identified the man as 28-year-old Robert Siatka of Bartlett, Illinois. The patrol says it can't yet confirm that Siatka drowned. But it says the friends he had been with at the lake have not seen or heard from him since Saturday afternoon. The patrol says Siatka disappeared after diving into the lake to retrieve a pair of sunglasses. He had been on a boat that was anchored to the bank in an area of the lake known as "Party Cove." The patrol has used divers and sonar to search for him.