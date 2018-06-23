Newspapers Weigh in on MO Minimum Wage, U.S. Senate Race

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Star on Friday endorsed a proposed increase in Missouri's minimum wage because, the newspaper editorial said, the cost of living has risen since the federal minimum wage was last increased in 1996. Missouri's minimum wage is the same as the federal rate. Republican Sen. Jim Talent and Democratic challenger Claire McCaskill both picked up endorsements from newspapers in mid-Missouri. The Jefferson City News-Tribune said Talent has earned a second term with his record in several areas, including defense spending, agriculture and fighting methamphetamine. However, the Columbia Daily Tribune called Talent "a lapdog" of President Bush and the paper picked McCaskill as "a reasonable alternative" who won't abandon civil liberties in defending national security.