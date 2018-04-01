Next Members of Hall of Famous Missourians Revealed

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, December 09 2013 Dec 9, 2013 Monday, December 09, 2013 9:43:00 AM CST December 09, 2013 in News
By: Lowell Thomas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - House Speaker Tim Jones revealed Andrew Taylor Still and Robert Heinlein are the next two inductees into the Hall of Famous Missourians.

Andrew Taylor Still is considered the father of the osteopathy and osteopathic medicine. Till is also the founder of A.T. Still University, the world's first osteopathic medical school, and one of the co-founders of Baker University.

Heinlein, born in Butler and raised in Kansas City, is considered one of the most influential of science fiction writers for his work that spanned almost 50 years. He is best known for his books Starship Troopers and Stranger in a Strange Land.  Heinlein along with Isaac Asimov and Arthur C. Clarke, author of 2001: A Space Odyssey, are considered the "Big Three" of science fiction writers.

"Both Still and Heinlein have made lasting, significant contributions to the fields of medicine and literature respectively, and are extremely deserving of induction into the Hall of Famous Missourians. I am honored to be the Speaker of the House who will have the privilege of enshrining these outstanding Missourians into the Hall," said Jones, R-Eureka. "This entire process has been an invigorating experience as we have seen an outpouring of public support in the form of tens of thousands of Missourians who made their voices heard on this subject. I am thrilled that the people were so involved and that they selected such outstanding Missourians."

Jones said he will also induct four-term Congressman Mel Hancock to the Hall. Hancock is known for leading efforts to pass the "Hancock Amendment" to the Missouri Constitution, limiting the state's taxing powers. Hancock represented southwest Missouri in Congress from 1988 to 1997. Jones also said he will include Virginia Minor, who argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1874 that the Fourteenth Amendment granted women the right to vote. Jones said voter support prompted him to include a fourth person into the Hall, when he originally planned to induct three.

"During the submission process many Missourians built a strong case for this remarkable woman and why she belongs in the Hall," Jones said. "After learning more about her and her amazing story, it became clear to me that she is extremely deserving of induction."

 

 

