Next Step Towards New School

Not everyone is happy with the proposed site at the corner of New Haven and Range Line.

The school district's attorney David Walker has been handling any requests to sell or donate land, but because there are no guarantees on what properties will actually work, he has not released any information. Engineers must still look at various factors in the proposed locations such as water, trees, and sinkholes, and decide which sites are viable.

"We're open to whatever is best for the school district, this community, and our students," said Columbia Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Lynn Barnett. "If other property comes available through this process, absolutely we want to look at it."

The next step is for the school district attorney David Walker to give the site evaluation committee members a list of possible locations by next Monday.

They will have until September 18th to rank their choices.