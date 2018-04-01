NFL adds domestic violence experts as advisers

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL says three experts in domestic violence will serve as senior advisers to the league.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams Monday announcing that Lisa Friel, Jane Randel and Rita Smith will "help lead and shape the NFL's policies and programs relating to domestic violence and sexual assault."

Friel was the head of the Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit in the New York County District Attorney's Office for more than a decade. Randel is the co-founder of No More, a campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault. Smith is the former executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Goodell has been under heavy criticism for his handling of the domestic abuse case involving star running back Ray Rice.