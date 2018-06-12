NFL owners to consider anthem policy change

UNDATED (AP) — NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players "should" stand during the national anthem. The league had left the guideline to the discretion of players who kneeled in larger numbers after criticism from President Donald Trump.

Commissioner Roger Goodell (guh-DEHL) told club executives Tuesday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is suggesting the U.S. change its tax laws to punish organizations like the NFL if members are "disrespecting" the national anthem or flag. However, the league gave up its federal tax-exempt status a few years ago and now files tax returns as a taxable entity.