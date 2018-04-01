NFL Suspends Chiefs LB Tamba Hali for One Game

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The NFL has suspended Kansas City All-Pro linebacker Tamba Hali for the season-opener against Atlanta for violating its policy on substance abuse.

The league announced the suspension Monday without disclosing details. Hali will miss the September 9 game against the Falcons and be fined an additional game check.

Hali is a rising star who went to his first Pro Bowl last season along with fellow Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson. Hali had 12 sacks while Johnson set a franchise record with 131 tackles.