Nichols takes over as new CMU men's soccer coach

FAYETTE, Mo. - Central Methodist University named Alex Nichols as the next head coach of the men's soccer team Friday.

Nichols has been one of the more successful high school soccer coaches in mid-Missouri over the last few years. Nichols led the Bruins of Rock Bridge High School to a 21-8-1 record and earned the 2012 MHSAA Class 3 Central Region Coach of the Year award.

Nichols joined the Rock Bridge men's soccer coaching staff in 2009 and served as an assistant coach and strength coach for three seasons before taking over the program in 2012. During his time at Rock Bridge, the Bruins were atop the state rankings for much of the 2011 and 2013 seasons. Nichols also compiled a 42-13-2 record in two seasons as head coach.

Nichols has enjoyed success at the collegiate level as well. He spent last season as a goalkeeper coach for both the men's and women's soccer teams at Columbia College. The men's team ended up advancing to the American Midwest Conference Tournament championship. Nichols also helped guide the women's team to an AMC Tournament title and a berth in the National Championship Opening Round.

Ken Oliver, Vice President for Institutional Growth and Student Engagement, is proud of the direction in which the CMU men's soccer program is heading.

"We want to build a dominant program in Fayette on the field and in the classroom and community, and we're very confident that Alex is the man to get us there," Oliver said.

Nichols has his sights set on reaching new heights with the Eagles.

"We are a university that has high expectations, and I'm looking forward to reaching those expectations," Nichols said.