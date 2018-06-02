Nickeisha Beaumont Receive MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week

JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University jumper Nickeisha Beaumont earned the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week award after a record-breaking performance on Missouri Collegiate Championship on Friday.

Beaumont broke the meet record in the long jump on Friday with a distance of 5.92m to win the event. The distance is a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, just .02 meters shy of meeting the automatic qualifying standard distance of 5.94m. Her mark is also the second-best in the MIAA this season and the third-best in the country.

This is the sophomore's second time earning the award, the fourth member of the Blue Tiger women's track and field team to be named MIAA Athlete of the Week.