Niece Charged in St. Louis County Woman's Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The niece of a St. Louis County woman who was found shot to death over the weekend has been charged with murder.

Police found the body of 40-year-old Wendy Hall-Onkle early Sunday at her niece's home in Lemay. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Jamie Onkle was taken into custody at the shooting scene and now faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say the shooting followed an argument. Onkle remains in jail with a $250,000 cash-only bond.