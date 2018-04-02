Nielsen, Okposo lift Islanders to 2-1 SO win over Blues

NEW YORK (AP) — Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo scored in the shootout to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

Mikhail Grabovski tied it early in the third period for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss, making his third start in four games, stopped 31 shots through overtime. He also denied both St. Louis shooters in the tiebreaker.

The Islanders improved to 10-2-1 against Western Conference teams this season and are 5-0-1 in their last six games. They also won by an identical score against the cross-town rival New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored late in the first period and Brian Elliott finished with 24 saves through overtime. Elliott was starting for the first time in 17 days after Jake Allen started the last seven games for St. Louis.