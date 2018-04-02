Nine Escape Juvenile Center

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two youths are back in custody after a group of nine juvenile offenders made a violent escape from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center. STLToday.com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports Sunday that the nine youths are ages 14 to 16. A St. Louis police spokeswoman says the nine juveniles escaped Saturday afternoon after pushing a counselor down a flight of stairs and stealing her keys. The spokeswoman did not know whether the counselor had suffered injuries. The state-run facility is medium-security. Police say they had captured two of youths by late Saturday night.