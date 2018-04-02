Nine-Foot Menorah Lights Up MU

COLUMBIA - Chabad Jewish Student Organization lit a public nine-foot menorah at the Student Center on Mizzou campus Monday night. It is one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, symbolizing the universal message of religious freedom.

It is the third night of Hanukkah. The Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabra known as a Menorah. Rabbi Avraham Lapine said the Menorah is placed in a highly-visible place to publicize the message of hope.

After lighting three candles, people could eat traditional Hanukkah potato pancakes. The organization gave out little menorahs and dreidels.

