Nine Women to Compete for Mizzou at NCAA Championships

COLUMBIA - Nine members of the Mizzou women's swimming and diving team will compete at the 2013 NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Tigers had four swimmers and one diver qualify individually, while four more will swim only relays.

In the pool, senior seniors Dominique Bouchard and Cassie Cunningham, sophomore Danielle Barbiea and freshman Anna Patterson all earned individual invites, while seniors Amanda Masters and Brigette Selbert, sophomore Emily Doucette and freshman Lauren Stoeckle head to the Championships to compete on Tiger relay teams. Redshirt sophomore Loren Figueroa qualified in the diving well.

Individual swimming invitations were limited to the top 38 swimmers in each event in the country. Divers qualified through their finishes at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships.

Bouchard earned her fourth trip to the NCAA Championships as a qualifier in the 100 and 200 back. She enters the meet with ranked fourth in the 200 back and eighth in the 100 back this season. The past two seasons, Bouchard placed second (2011) and third (2012) in the 200 back at NCAAs. She is also eligible to swim the 200 IM next week.

Cunningham is also a double qualifier as she earned spots at the Championships in both the 100 back and 100 free. Now a two-time NCAA qualifier, her season best time in the 100 back is good enough to rank her 12th in the event. Cunningham can also opt to swim the 50 free next week.

Earning her first career NCAA Championships invite is Barbiea, who claimed a spot in the 100 fly. She is also eligible to swim the 100 free and 100 back if she chooses. In her first season of collegiate swimming, Patterson made the cut in the 200 free, an event she did not swim until the SEC Championships. The freshman can also compete in the 100 free and the 200 fly.

In the diving well, Figueroa earned her second trip to the NCAA Championships with a first-place finish on the 1-meter springboards at the NCAA Zone D Championships. She can also compete on the 3-meter as she competed that event at Zones. As a freshman in 2011, Figueroa placed second on the 1-meter at the NCAA Championships. She did not compete last season due to injury.

The 2013 Women's NCAA Championships begins on Thursday, March 21 and will run through Saturday, March 23 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.