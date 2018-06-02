Ninth District Seeks Feedback
MID-MISSOURI - Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer will host Constituent Service Days in the Mid-Missouri area this week.
Luetkemeyer said in a statement, "People are engaged by what is happening in Washington and it is imperative that I hear from as many of you as possible."
Please see the list below for specific sites of meetings.
Camden County:
10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m.
Lake Ozark City Hall
3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark
Maries County:
1:00 p.m- 2:00 p.m.
Maries County Counthouse
211 Fourth Street, Vienna
Audrain County:
2:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m.
Farber City Hall
214 East Highway 54, Farber
Osage County:
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Linn State Technical College (in the Rotunda)
One Technology Drive, Linn
