Ninth District Seeks Feedback

MID-MISSOURI - Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer will host Constituent Service Days in the Mid-Missouri area this week.

Luetkemeyer said in a statement, "People are engaged by what is happening in Washington and it is imperative that I hear from as many of you as possible."

Please see the list below for specific sites of meetings.

Camden County:

10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m.

Lake Ozark City Hall

3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark

Maries County:

1:00 p.m- 2:00 p.m.

Maries County Counthouse

211 Fourth Street, Vienna

Audrain County:

2:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m.

Farber City Hall

214 East Highway 54, Farber

Osage County:

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Linn State Technical College (in the Rotunda)

One Technology Drive, Linn