Ninth-Inning Rally Stalls as Owls Fall in AMC Championship

5 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, May 03 2012 May 3, 2012 Thursday, May 03, 2012 4:19:00 PM CDT May 03, 2012 in Baseball

SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Despite a furious ninth-inning rally, the William Woods University baseball team came up just short in its bid to repeat as AMC Postseason Tournament champions, falling 7-9 to Missouri Baptist University on Thursday. Brian Carr went 2 for 5 with two RBI in the contest with Austin Clapp also driving in a pair of runs.

WWU opened up the scoring in the top of the first, as Derek Fletcher drew a leadoff walk, moving to second as Jacob Harrison grounded out to third. Damon Adrian came on as a courtesy runner for Fletcher, scoring courtesy of a Carr double. Derek McCawley moved Carr up with a grounder to short, but the Owls stranded the runner as Matt Thomas grounded out to the first-baseman.

Missouri Baptist immediately answered, pouring four runs on in the bottom of the first and adding four more in the bottom of the third courtesy of a pair of two-run home runs.

The Owls pulled one run back in the top of the fifth, but the Spartans were equal to the task, stretching the lead back out to 2-9 with a singlet in the bottom of the fifth.

William Woods broke through slightly in the top of the seventh, as Fletcher led off with a single. Adrian came on as a courtesy runner as Harrison legged out a bunt single to put two runners on. A double steal gave the Owls their first run of the inning, as Adrian was able to continue home after Todd Glime's throw to third was off the mark. Harrison moved up to third as Carr grounded out to second, with a single from McCawley scoring Harrison. A single from Thomas put runners on the corners, but Chris Fletcher grounded into a double play to end the inning.

After retiring the Spartans in order in the bottom of the frame, WWU tried to threaten in the top of the eighth, but Clapp was picked off after reaching base on an error.

The Owls managed to keep MBU off the board in the bottom of the eighth as well, turning a double play and getting Ryan Barban to line out to right after Patrick Johnson reached on an error.

Derek Fletcher opened the rally with a leadoff double, with Adrian advancing to third as a courtesy runner on a wild pitch. Harrison walked to put runners on the corners, with a Carr groundout to short plating Adrian. Walks to McCawley and Chris Fletcher sandwiched a strikeout by Thomas to load the bases, with Clapp looping a single to right center to cut the deficit to 7-9. Unfortunately, that would be the final score as well, as Robert Butvin (Mantua, Ohio) struck out to end the game.

William Woods finishes the season at 36-19. The American Midwest Conference all-conference and Gold Glove teams were announced following the game as well, with the Owls earning four First Team selections and three members of the Gold Glove team.

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
4pm 27°
5pm 27°
6pm 29°
7pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy