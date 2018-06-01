Nixon announces $1M set to help at-risk St. Louis students

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon announced Wednesday about $1 million in Missouri taxpayer money would go to an education nonprofit tasked with helping at-risk St. Louis youth.

Nixon said the money from the Department of Public Safety would pay for an AMIkids Inc. pilot program.

The group was set to work with about 180 high school students in St. Louis Public Schools.

Goals include improving teacher and student safety, reducing school-based arrests and cutting the number of long-term suspensions and expulsions.

Other interventions are aimed at improving high school performance and lowering the student dropout rate.