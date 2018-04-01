Nixon announces $4.2 million in AmeriCorps grants

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon announced Monday $4.2 million in AmeriCorps grants would be made available to various volunteer organizations.

Nixon said the funds would go to 21 organizations throughout the state. The money will be used to fund 802 AmeriCorps members.

The funding came through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). CNCS awarded $325,228 to the Boys Hope Girls Hope multi-state program to create up to 31 additional AmeriCorps positions in Bridgeton. CNCS also awarded $1,834,221 to four Missouri nonprofits:

• AmeriCorps St. Louis Safety Service Corps: $ 439,652.50

• Eldon R-1 School District: $ 390,000.00

• Missouri College Advising Corps: $ 524,000.00

• Waynesville R-VI School District: $ 480,569.00

The Missouri Community Service Commission gave $2,104,772 to support additional AmeriCorps grants for 16 Missouri organizations:

• A Million Stars, doing business as College Bound: $ 299,997.00

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri: $ 67,484.00

• Child Abuse Prevention Association: $ 109,839.00

• Harvesters - The Community Food Network: $ 151,021.00

• International Institute of St. Louis: $ 137,299.00

• Jumpstart for Young Children: $ 299,999.00

• Kingdom House: $ 68,646.00

• Knowledge Management Associates: $ 94,674.00

• Metropolitan Lutheran Ministry: $ 68,650.00

• Missouri Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc.: $ 68,263.00

• Missouri River Communities Network: $ 136,739.00

• Poplar Bluff R-I School District: $ 176,263.00

• Purdy R-II School District: $ 74,208.00

• Teach for America: $ 150,000.00

• The Literacy Lab: $ 134,733.00

• YMCA of Greater Kansas City: $ 66,957.00

The Department of Economic Development said this year's AmeriCorps grant cycle was highly competitive. It said the competition prioritized economic opportunity, education, veterans and military families, and disaster services.