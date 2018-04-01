Nixon announces deals at site of proposed Rams stadium

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon announced deals with a power company and a railroad that he said represent progress toward plans for a proposed riverfront stadium for the St. Louis Rams.

Nixon's news conference Tuesday included leaders of Ameren Missouri and Terminal Railroad Association. Ameren would relocate a power station and the railroad would move tracks out of the stadium footprint.

The proposed 64,000-seat, open-air stadium would replace the Edward Jones Dome, built in 1995.

The Rams informed officials earlier this month that they were going to a year-to-year lease, and owner Stan Kroenke is part of a joint venture building an 80,000-seat stadium in the Los Angeles area.

If the team moves, Nixon said it would cost the state $10 million in annual income tax revenue paid by NFL players.