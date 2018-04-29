Nixon announces increase in college scholarship amounts

TRENTON - Gov. Jay Nixon announced Wednesday an increase in the amount of money that can be granted to Access Missouri college scholarship holders.

Nixon made the announcement during a visit to North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Nixon said the maximum award through the scholarship would increase to $850 from $660 for students attending select 2-year institutions and to $1,850 from $1,500 for students attending select 4-year institutions. The increase would apply for the current fiscal year.

Nixon said, "College affordability has been a top priority of my administration, and over the past six years Missouri has led the nation in holding down tuition increases at public universities."

Access Missouri is a needs-based scholarship program targeted to students of low-income families. Awards are based on criteria from the Missouri Department of Higher Education. Approximately 50,000 students receive an Access Missouri scholarship annually, according to Nixon's office.

While visiting the school, Nixon also toured planned renovations at Geyer Hall. Gov. Nixon made $1.4 million available in April to upgrade technology at Geyer Hall.