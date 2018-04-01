Nixon Announces Jobs Program for Joplin

JOPLIN - The state of Missouri is creating a program to provide more than 400 temporary jobs for workers left unemployed by the Joplin tornado.



Gov. Jay Nixon was in Joplin Wednesday to announce the Missouri Disaster Recovery Jobs Program, using an initial $5.8 million investment funded through the federal Workforce Investment Act.



The workers will assist with clean-up and humanitarian efforts in Jasper and Newton counties, which were struck by the May 22 tornado that killed 134 people and damaged more than 8,000 homes and apartments, along with more than 500 commercial structures.



Nixon said putting people back to work is a vital part of the process of rebuilding Joplin.