Nixon appoints John Watson as Missouri Auditor

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Nixon appointed John Watson as Missouri State Auditor after the death of Tom Schweich Thursday.

Watson will serve as the state auditor until Nixon makes a permanent appointment.

Under Missouri law, the governor must immediately appoint the auditor to fill the vacancy.

"I have tremendous respect for the state auditor's office, and I will carry out these duties in service to the people of Missouri," Watson said.

Watson currently serves as senior advisor to Nixon. He previously served as chief of staff to Nixon for five years.

"I continue to keep Tom Schweich's family and friends in my thoughts and prayers, and join them in mourning this loss," Watson said.