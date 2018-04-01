Nixon Appoints New St. Louis CVC Chairman

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has appointed a St. Louis County attorney to be the new chairman of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission.

Nixon on Friday appointed Andrew B. Leonard. He replaces Robert F. O'Loughlin, who resigned Thursday after 35 years on the board, including five as chairman.

The CVC promotes the St. Louis region as a convention and meeting site and a tourism destination.

Leonard is a partner in the Chesterfield law firm of McCarthy, Leonard, Kaemmerer. His term on the CVC expires Sept. 19, 2015.

The commission consists of 11 members, five of whom are appointed by the St. Louis mayor, five by the St. Louis County executive, and one by the governor. The governor's appointee serves as chairman.