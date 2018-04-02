Nixon Appoints Paul Wilson to State Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named a former Cole County Circuit Court judge and assistant attorney general to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court.

Nixon on Monday announced his appointment of Paul C. Wilson to replace retiring Justice William Ray Price Jr.

Wilson is a member of the Columbia law firm Van Matre, Harrison, Hollis, Taylor & Bacon. He served as assistant attorney general, then as deputy chief of staff for litigation, with the Missouri attorney general's office from 1996 to 2008.

Wilson graduated first in his class from University of Missouri School of Law in 1992 and is the son of late Cole County Associate Circuit Judge McCormick Wilson.

The Jefferson City native was one of three nominees forwarded to the governor by the Appellate Judicial Commission.