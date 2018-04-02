Nixon Appoints Three to Public University Governing Boards

By: The Associated Press

JEFFESON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has announced appointments to the governing boards of three public universities.

Frank James Logan Sr. was named to the Lincoln University Board of Curators in Jefferson City.

Logan is a Democrat from St. Louis and retired as executive director for career and technical education for St. Louis Public Schools. He worked in the district from 1974 to 2010. Logan's term runs through the end of 2016.

Nixon also announced the appointments Wednesday of student representatives to two university boards.

Caleb Austin Doyle, of Barnhart, will represent students on the board of Missouri State University in Springfield. Maryville resident Ve'Shawn Dixon will be the student representative on the Board of Regents at Northwest Missouri State.