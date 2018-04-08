Nixon Asks Corps to Reinstate NW Mo. Levee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Gov. Jay Nixon wants the Corps of Engineers to restore a levee in Holt County that the corps said was ineligible for federal repair program.



The Forest City Levee District Levee learned May 23 that it had failed an inspection and would no longer qualify for its rehabilitation and inspection program. A week later, the corps began releasing massive amounts of water from upstream dams filled with record runoff from rain and winter snows.



In a release Friday, Nixon accused the corps of waiting until the flood to remove the levee district from the program that includes federal funding for levee repair. He asks the corps to reinstate the levee into the program and restore the levee to its pre-flood condition.



The corps didn't immediately return a call for comment.