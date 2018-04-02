Nixon asks for federal emergency declaration after floods

EUREKA (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon said Saturday he's asking for a federal emergency declaration in the wake of severe flooding in the St. Louis area.

Nixon's office said in a release Saturday he has asked for the declaration to help speed the removal of flood debris and help with recovery costs for the St. Louis area, which was hit by historic flooding along the Mississippi and Meramec rivers this week.

Nixon says he'll ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help collect and dispose of the debris. Nixon made the announcement in Eureka at a dropoff point where flood debris and refuse have been piling up.

If the emergency declaration is approved, the Missouri National Guard will manage the program.