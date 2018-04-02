Nixon Cancels Emergency Response Trip to Waynesville

By: The Associated Press

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - Threats of further flooding prompted Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to postpone a trip to flood-damaged Waynesville Wednesday that had been planned to discuss emergency response efforts.

The governor's office announced in a news release that the event was postponed because state and local emergency management workers are responding to continued dangerous flooding in south-central Missouri.

Rain was falling again Wednesday morning in much of south-central Missouri.

A child was killed and several homes and businesses damaged after heavy rain Monday night and Tuesday morning soaked Waynesville, a south-central Missouri town near Fort Leonard Wood. A search resumed Wednesday for a woman who is believed to be the child's mother.