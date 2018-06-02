Nixon Declares State of Emergency in Response to Storm

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency Thursday due to severe winter weather. The governor urged Missourians to avoid unnecessary traveling.There is a mixture of snow, sleet and ice throughout the state, with predictions of 10 inches or more of snow in some parts of Missouri.

"A severe winter storm continues to bear down on communities across the state," Gov. Nixon said in a news release. "Missouri stands ready to help communities in need and to deploy the resources to keep folks safe. I urge all Missourians to keep a close eye on the weather and avoid unnecessary travel."



Gov. Nixon has also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services.

The state urges those who need disaster information, shelter information, and referrals are urged to call 211. "The 211 Service is now available for most areas of Missouri. In areas where the 211 service is not operational, citizens may call 800-427-4626," the release said.