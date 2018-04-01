Nixon denies clemency for condemned killer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled Missouri execution of a man convicted of killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people in 2002:

2:20 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to halt Earl Forrest's execution hours before the Missouri man is scheduled to die by injection.

The court issued its ruling without comment Wednesday. Forrest is scheduled to die Wednesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the 2002 killings of Harriett Smith and Michael Wells in a drug dispute and Dent County Sheriff's Deputy Joann Barnes in a subsequent shootout at Forrest's home.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, denied a clemency request on Wednesday.

___

1:10 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has denied clemency for condemned killer Earl Forrest, hours before Forrest's scheduled execution.

Forrest is scheduled to die by injection Wednesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2002 killings of Harriett Smith and Michael Wells in a drug dispute and Dent County Sheriff's Deputy Joann Barnes in a subsequent shootout at Forrest's home.

An appeal is still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court on the claim that the death penalty amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

___

12:50 a.m.

A man convicted of killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people in 2002 is scheduled to be put to death in what could be Missouri's last execution for some time.

Earl Forrest was convicted of killing Harriett Smith and Michael Wells in a drug dispute and Dent County Sheriff's Deputy Joann Barnes in a subsequent shootout at Forrest's home. The 66-year-old is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening.

Missouri has executed 18 men since November 2013, including six last year. Forrest would be the first in 2016.

The pace of executions is expected to slow because most of the remaining death row inmates have pending appeals or have been declared unfit for execution. Missouri's death row population has been dwindling as juries sentence fewer people to death.