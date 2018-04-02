Nixon Discrimination Analysis

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has used an executive order to expand the state's nondiscrimination policy.

Earlier this month, Nixon barred discrimination based on sexual orientation or military veteran status for state employment and services. By using an executive order, the policy avoids a Republican-led Legislature that has not supported other attempts to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Former Gov. Bob Holden did something similar in 2001 to allow collective bargaining for state workers. Holden's order prompted a furor among Republican lawmakers, who accused the governor of abusing his power. The collective bargaining executive order was revoked shortly after Holden left office.