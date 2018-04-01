Nixon Elevates 2 Acting Department Directors

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has promoted the acting directors of two state agencies to permanent positions.

Nixon announced the appointments Wednesday of Mike Downing as director of the Department of Economic Development and Gail Vasterling as director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Both appointments require confirmation by the state Senate.

Downing became acting director of economic development in April 2013. He previously served as the agency's deputy director of business development.

Vasterling has served as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services since December 2012. She served earlier as the deputy director, and was Nixon's liaison to the agency while serving as deputy counsel in the governor's office from April 2010 to January 2012.