Nixon: Employers Will Save Millions From Unemployment Benefits

4 years 4 months 5 days ago Tuesday, January 28 2014 Jan 28, 2014 Tuesday, January 28, 2014 5:05:00 PM CST January 28, 2014 in News
By: Christine Roto, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri employers will save a total of $186 million this year, according to Governor Jay Nixon and the state's economic development department.

Since 2009, the state has borrowed more than $1 billion from the federal government for Missouri's Unemployment Insurance trust fund. Missouri businesses paid a tax for unemployment benefits that went toward the fund.

The US Labor Department released a revised projection that shows Missouri is relieved of its obligation to the fund six months early.

The governor said this is a clear indication the economy is growing and unemployment rates are dropping.

"As a result, unemployment taxes owed by Missouri employers will be reduced by $186 million," Nixon said. "That translates to a savings of nearly $84 on nearly every employee for nearly every Missouri business."

More News

Grid
List

Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
Two arrested for stealing purses, using stolen credit card
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Woman killed in ATV crash in eastern Missouri
Woman killed in ATV crash in eastern Missouri
BEAUFORT (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash
Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri river boating crash
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 9:16:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Law enforcement team-up leads to drug arrests
Law enforcement team-up leads to drug arrests
OSAGE COUNTY - A team-up between Osage County Sheriffs deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force led to two arrests... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 8:34:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Construction on Columbia's "Bike Boulevard" begins this week
Construction on Columbia's "Bike Boulevard" begins this week
COLUMBIA – Bicyclists in Columbia will soon have a safer riding route. The city’s Bike Boulevard will connect the... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 Monday, June 04, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT June 04, 2018 in News

Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools
Summer classes begin for Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 9:12:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
Cardinals claim a grand victory against the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Royals lose series against Oakland
Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Sports

Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
Healthier foods, convenient locations new motto for the local food bank
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 3:56:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in News

A new program helps people get on the road
A new program helps people get on the road
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:51:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
Fulton woman faces domestic abuse charges after alleged stabbing
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 12:02:00 PM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
Trump attorney believes Trump will fight subpoena if issued
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Car hits bicycle, child injured
Car hits bicycle, child injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 03 2018 Jun 3, 2018 Sunday, June 03, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT June 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
Downtown Columbia looks to upgrade trash issues
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has invested in a new area to dump trash downtown, but is still looking... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 7:02:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
Human trafficking law represents long fight of late state representative
JEFFERSON CITY – State lawmakers are honoring the efforts of Rep. Cloria Brown, who recently died of cancer, by raising... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 5:26:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
60th annual "Art in the Park" kicks off in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League welcomed visitors to its 60th annual 'Art in the Park' festival Saturday at Stephens... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:38:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 02 2018 Jun 2, 2018 Saturday, June 02, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 78°
3pm 78°
4pm 77°
5pm 78°