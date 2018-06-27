Nixon endorses school standards measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) A lawmaker-led effort challenging national education standards that evolved into a softer approach to revise Missouri's student achievement goals has won the backing of Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Democratic governor on Monday signed legislation that tasks groups of parents and educators with writing new standards to replace Common Core. For now, the contentious federal effort remains in place.

The Republican-led Legislature has fought the standards since state education officials adopted the benchmarks in 2010. Politicians in Indiana, Oklahoma and South Carolina have scrapped the Common Core amid similar concerns about overreaching federal programs.

Advisory groups will develop new school standards in Missouri for English, math, science and history to be put in place by 2016. The State Board of Education will hold several public hearings on the proposed changes.