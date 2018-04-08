Nixon Faces Decision on Abortion, Ethics Bills

There are at least two prominent bills are pending on his desk. One would expand Missouri's 24-hour abortion consent law by requiring clinics to give women the chance to view an ultrasound image and listen to the heartbeat of the fetus. The other would give more power to the Missouri Ethics Commission, limit the shuffling of money between political committees and require quicker reporting of some campaign contributions. But that bill does not restore contribution limits, as Nixon had wanted. Nixon also has the option of allowing bills to become law without his signature.