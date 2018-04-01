Nixon Fills Spots on University Governing Boards

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has made several appointments to leadership boards at the state's universities.

Joe Carmichael, of Springfield, and Carrie Carroll, of Jefferson City, were appointed Monday to the Missouri State University Board of Governors. Carmichael is a lawyer who serves on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Carroll, a Republican, is a business owner and a member of the city council in Jefferson City.

Illinois assistant attorney general David Bonner, of Matteson, Ill., was appointed to the Truman State University Board of Governors. And insurance claim team manager John Allen Collier, of Weston, will serve on the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors.

Dr. Patrick Harr, of Shell Knob, and John Richmond, of Albany, were chosen for Northwest Missouri State University's board.

The Senate must confirm the appointments.