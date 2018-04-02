Nixon flooded with input on Missouri student transfers bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has received hundreds of messages urging action as he considers pending student transfers legislation.

Correspondence sent to Nixon in the past few weeks shows divided support for the bill, with slightly more opponents writing Nixon than backers.

Current law requires failing districts to pay tuition for students who choose to switch to better-performing schools. That's been costly for some struggling districts.

The bill would require students to first transfer to higher-performing schools within their districts, which could save money. It expands charter and virtual school options.

Charter schools and parents advocating for more choices pressed Nixon to sign the bill.

School administrators and other opponents said it doesn't address financial problems and caters to special interests.

Nixon has until mid-July to take action.