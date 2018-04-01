Nixon freezes spending items after veto overrides

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has blocked expenditures for all 47 budget items on which lawmakers overrode his line-item vetoes.

Nixon said Friday he was restricting $54 million of spending items to ensure a balanced budget. That means that despite the veto overrides earlier this week, there will not be additional money flowing to such things as services for victims of child abuse and rape or for school safety grants.

But Nixon also said he was releasing $22 million of spending that he had previously frozen for state aid to county governments, job training and other programs.

The Missouri Constitution gives governors the power to withhold money that has been budgeted for programs in order to balance the budget.

After Friday's actions, Nixon now is restricting $735 million of budgeted expenses.