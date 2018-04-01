Nixon: Global Nuclear Plan Looks Outside Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon is touting a proposed project to build small modular nuclear reactors in Missouri as "a new global industry" that would also benefit the state's power supply.

The governor joined more than 20 statewide business leaders, utility executives and fellow politicians Monday afternoon at an economic development summit on the University of Missouri's Columbia campus.

Westinghouse Electric Co. and Ameren Missouri are competing for a share of the $452 million the federal Department of Energy has set aside for the new technology.

The companies want to build and operate up to five smaller reactors in Missouri while also building portable reactors that could be shipped overseas or elsewhere in the United States.

The federal department plans to announce its grant recipients by September.