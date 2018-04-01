Nixon Holds Cash Lead Over Spence for Governor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon began the general election campaign with a cash advantage over his Republican challenger. But businessman Dave Spence vows he will have enough money to go "toe to toe" with the Democratic governor.

Finance reports released Thursday show Nixon's campaign had $6.3 million at the start of September. Spence began the month with $1.4 million left in his campaign account.

Spence has loaned or given his campaign a total of $4 million. He declined to say how much more he is willing to spend but pledged to "do whatever it takes to stay competitive."

Nixon has not loaned his campaign any money. Finance reports show he raised nearly $1 million from July 27 to Sept. 1 but spent $1.8 million -- most of which went toward advertising.