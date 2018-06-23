Nixon Launches State Energy Study

CLAYTON (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon came to St. Louis County Wednesday to launch a broad study of the state's future energy needs.

The Democratic governor's remarks to a meeting of Midcontinent Independent Service Operator stakeholders at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Clayton followed an April announcement of a new state Energy Division in the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The new government agency will hold a series of public meetings across the state as it prepares a report on a recommended strategy by the end of May 2015.

The Missouri Public Service Commission made a statement regarding the study.

"A comprehensive energy plan is vitally important for our state. The Missouri Public Service Commission looks forward to working closely with the Division of Energy and all interested stakeholders on the development and crafting of such a plan that will help chart the course for Missouri's energy future."

The Energy Division will be led by Public Counsel Lewis Mills, who represents consumer interests before state utility regulators. The governor says he wants the new agency to help increase access to clean energy while also promoting economic development.