Nixon leaning against right-to-farm ballot measure

COLUMBIA (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says he is leaning toward opposing an August ballot measure that would amend the Missouri Constitution to include a right to farm.

The Democratic governor has not publicly taken a position on the proposal but was asked about it Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Nixon said he believes supporters and opponents of the measure both are overstating the significance of it. Nixon said he typically opposes additions to the constitution unless he believes they are really necessary, so he said he is leaning against the right-to-farm measure.

The Missouri Republican Party has officially endorsed the proposal.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster, who is running for governor in 2016, plans to hold an event Wednesday in support of the ballot measure.