Nixon Makes Appointments to Mo. Higher Ed Boards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Gov. Jay Nixon has made several appointments to higher education commissions.

Democrat Brian Fogle, of Springfield, was named to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education responsible for overseeing the Department of Higher Education. Melanie Rippetoe of Vinita Park was appointed to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority.

Beverly Miller was appointed to the governing board for Missouri State University. Christine Chadwick was named to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents.

Robert Dowis, was appointed to the governing board at Northwest Missouri State University. The Maryville Daily Forum reports Sen. Brad Lager opposes that selection because he believes too many Nodaway County residents already serve on the board.

Students Michael Bushur and Amy Johnson will serve on governing boards for Truman State University and the University of Missouri system.