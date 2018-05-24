Nixon, McCaskill issue statements on mass homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon and Senator Claire McCaskill issued statements Friday morning following a mass homicide in Texas County. Nine people are dead, including the apparent shooter.

Governor Nixon said "this is a horrific tragedy, and our hearts go out to the victims of these senseless acts and their families. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been on site and assisting local law enforcement since the initial call late last night and will continue to assist local law enforcement agencies. Our Department of Mental Health has also contacted the local community mental health center to ensure that crisis intervention services will be provided to students in the area, and that counseling and other services will continue to be available to citizens in need. I ask all Missourians to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families and loved ones."

Senator Claire McCaskill,who has a personal connection to the area, issued the following statement: "The details coming out of Tyrone are deeply sad and shocking, and I'm in grief for the community there. Even as we learn more about what happened, nothing could ever make sense of such a tragedy. I know the people of Texas County-folks like my Dad-to be strong, and kind. I know they'll pull together in the face of these tragic events, and I'll be joining all Missourians in praying for the people of Tyrone tonight."

Nine people were found dead Friday morning. In a news conference, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said of those nine, seven were suspected homicides. The highway patrol said they are investigating at five different homes in Texas County and a separate location in Shannon County.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder said the suspected shooter was found dead in a parked car in Shannon County.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of family members.

[Editor's Note: this story has been updated to include the statement from Sen. McCaskill. The headline has also been updated.]