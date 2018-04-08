Nixon: Mo. Lawmakers Missed Chance to Create Jobs

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri lawmakers have missed an opportunity to create jobs and reform the state's tax credits by failing to send him the marquee bill of a special legislative session.

The House and Senate each quit Friday without agreeing on a proposal that would scale back some of Missouri's existing tax breaks and create new incentives for businesses and international exports.

Although there seems to be little chance of resolving the stalemate, the two chambers did agree to keep the special session open in case a compromise can be reached later.

Lawmakers also sent Nixon a bill creating a new incentive fund for science-based companies. But it may never take effect, because it contains wording making it contingent upon the enactment of the other business incentive bill.