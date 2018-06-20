Nixon Moves To Seize Assets Of Women Inmates

Missouri law allows the state to try to recoup much of the costs from inmates for their incarceration. Nixon asked Cole County Circuit Court to freeze the assets of 33 inmates, who collectively have deposited nearly $292,000 in their inmate accounts while in prison. The attorney general's office says much of that money has been withdrawn and it can't say what share came from Internet pen pals. To date, Nixon says the tab for housing the 33 inmates comes to more than $2.6 million.