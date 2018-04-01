Nixon Names Former Aide to Mo. Judicial Commission

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named a former top aide to a commission that helps select judges in St. Louis County.

The governor appointed Christine Bertelson, of Webster Groves, to the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission. The panel screens applicants for judgeships within the circuit and chooses three finalists, with the governor making the appointment.

Bertelson is vice president for corporate relations and communications for Major Brands Inc. in St. Louis. She previously worked as Nixon's communications director and as a senior adviser and the chief speech writer.

Bertelson is also a former reporter, columnist and editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Her term on the judicial commission runs through 2018.