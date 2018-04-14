Nixon names new PSC chairman to replace outgoing chief

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named Daniel Hall as the new chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission to replace Robert Kenney, who is taking a job with a California utility company.

Hall assumes his new role on Monday. Nixon announced last month he's appointing former Democratic state Sen. Maida Coleman to fill Kenney's vacant seat on the commission, which regulates utilities in the state.

Kenney has been PSC chairman since 2013, and his term on the commission was set to expire this month. San Francisco-based Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Friday it had hired him as its vice president for regulatory relations.

Kenney will manage company business before the California Public Utilities Commission. The utility says it provides energy to nearly 16 million people in California.