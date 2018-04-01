Nixon Names Tuesday Firefighter Day in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Firefighters from across Missouri will call attention to the importance of fire service at the state capitol Tuesday.

Gov. Jay Nixon has proclaimed Tuesday as Firefighters Day in Missouri as a salute to the efforts of Missouri firefighters during a dangerous year in 2011.

Firefighters will talk about the importance of mutual aid agreements and departments working together.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the state capitol rotunda.