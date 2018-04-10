ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is calling on the federal government to make amends for what he called one of the "profound mistakes of urban development policy" by selecting a north St. Louis site where a failed public housing project once stood as the new home for a spy agency's regional headquarters.

Nixon joined St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay and other elected leaders Thursday before a public meeting on the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency project.

The site of the former Pruitt-Igoe housing complex is competing with two St. Louis County locations and one near Scott Air Force Base in southwestern Illinois for the defense and intelligence agency project.

The new location will replace the NGA's current complex near the Anheuser-Busch brewery south of downtown St. Louis.